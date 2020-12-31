Today's Hoda Kotb reveals emotional family moment during pandemic The Today with Hoda & Jenna host made the most of the festive season with her loved ones

Today show star Hoda Kotb has recalled a particularly emotional moment during the past 12 months – and many people will be able to relate.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's fans freak out over new baby photo

In an interview with PEOPLE alongside her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda revealed a particularly heartwarming memory involving her home life with fiancé Joel Schiffman and daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, where they invited her mum Sami over for the first time since the pandemic.

"I think for every single person, when they get to hug someone they haven't seen in a while, that is probably the moment you don't forget," she said.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parenting shame

"You can almost close your eyes and exhale and imagine what that would feel like if it hasn't happened yet. So I think [my most memorable moment this year] was when we put [my mom] in a hermetically sealed car and had her drive here.

MORE: Today's Al Roker worries fans with new family photo

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares heartbreaking post after Al Roker's cancer diagnosis

"And I think that moment, seeing her, hugging her was probably my favourite. And then watching her hug my kids just eclipsed that. I mean, I think that moment when you're like, 'Oh my God, this is happening' and they would not let her go."

Hoda Kotb recalled the first time she saw her mum during the pandemic

Hoda is incredibly close to her mum and was reunited with her once again on Christmas Day.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb shares a stunning photo of a very special wedding

The TV presenter shared a sweet series of family snapshots from their celebrations on 25 December, while FaceTiming her sister in Dubai, dressed in matching pyjamas.

The Today show star with fiancé Joel and daughters Haley and Hope

Hoda previously opened up about her plans for the holidays on her show. She said due to the COVID-19 pandemic things will be very different.

MORE: Hoda Kotb announces devastating news during lockdown

MORE: Hoda Kotb makes major decision about wedding to Joel Shiffman

"Christmas will be very intimate for us,” she said. “It will probably be just me, Joel and the girls. It's so sad man, to think about that because we are always together."

Hoda is a doting mum to her two daughters

Despite not being physically with the rest of her family, the host said she remained grateful that she has the technology to stay connected despite the distance.

READ: Hoda Kotb makes surprise revelation about wedding after postponing it

"We'll do a Christmas morning on Zoom," she said during the sweet clip posted to the Today show Twitter account. "I'm excited that we do get to sit with each other, even though it's virtually, and I just realised how fortunate we should realise we are to have that."

Hoda and Joel enjoyed a low-key Christmas with their family

"And it'll be more special because Haley — she's three, so she's like, 'Santa's coming?!' She's writing all these letters; she wants to know how to spell 'Santa,' " Hoda added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.