Hoda Kotb left her followers reaching for a packet of tissues after she shared a "heartwarming" new post on Instagram.

The Today Show host drew attention to St. Richard's Hospice in Worcester, England, whose staff went above and beyond to make sure one of their patients experienced a white Christmas.

Posting a clip of patient Helen lying in her hospital bed, staff at St. Richard's wheeled her outside so she could experience snow thanks to the help of a snow machine.

The video shows snow blowing over Helen as she sweetly lifts her hand up to touch the falling snowflakes. At one point, a carer affectionately brushes some of the fallen snow off of Helen's face.

The clip was captioned: "Staff at St. Richard's Hospice in England created snow with snow machine for their patient Helen." Hoda simply accompanied the clip with two red heart emojis.

Fans were quick to react, with many thanking Hoda for sharing such a heartfelt moment and praising the hard work of carers and healthcare professionals.

Fans were moved by Hoda's latest Instagram post

One fan commented: "No words. Pure love." Another wrote: "Wonderful act of kindness. God bless all the caregivers." A third added: "This is heartwarming and heartbreaking." Others simply left crying face emojis.

Good News Movement, who put the video together, replied: "Thanks for sharing the post we put together. This hospice should get recognised for the love they pour into their patients’ last moments."

Hoda's post comes after she opened up about her Christmas plans, admitting she won't be having a large family gathering for her festivities this year.

Hoda admitted it will likely only be her finance Joel Schiffman and her two girls for Christmas

"Christmas will be very intimate for us. It will probably be just me, Joel and the girls. It's so sad man, to think about that because we are always together," Hoda lamented.

Despite not being physically with the rest of her family due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the host says she remains grateful that she has the technology to stay connected despite the distance.

"We'll do a Christmas morning on Zoom," she said during the sweet clip posted to The Today Show Twitter account. "I'm excited that we do get to sit with each other, even though it's virtually, and I just realized how fortunate we should realise we are to have that."

