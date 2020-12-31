Rebel Wilson breaks social media silence with stunning New Year's Eve post The Australian actress vowed to sign off for 2020, but couldn't resist a farewell photo

Rebel Wilson has had a legendary year, so when she broke her vow to sign off social media for the rest of the year, only to return for a New Year's Eve post, we were all for it!

The gorgeous Australian actress, who has been on an epic health journey this past year plus, took to Instagram and shared an photo of herself in skinny jeans while on a snowy getaway.

In a way that only Rebel could pull off, the actress is standing on a snowy hillside, looking amazing in skinny jeans, with a plush Louis Vuitton purse and is adorably shuffling her feet, before awkwardly shuttling herself off screen.

She added the caption on her Instagram story "Me leaving 2020" with a funny tongue out emoji.

It's the first time we've heard from the 40 year old actress since Christmas eve when she said she was signing off for the remainder of the year.

Rebel Wilson broke her social media silence to bid farewell to 2020 with this clip of herself in skinny jeans

In that post, which she shared two beautiful photos of herself she wrote: "Okay signing off for 2020! I like these two pictures cause together they represent the UPHILL JOURNEY I’ve been on this year with my YEAR OF HEALTH mission".

She continued: "Guys, now I gotta think: what will my goals be for 2021?? Thanks for following my adventures this year and to all the people who made 2020 so special! What are your goals for next year?"

Believe in yourself, work hard, you can do it! Lots of love, Reb".

Rebel has been enjoying her holidays on snowy slopes, pictured in her last snap Christmas eve

The actress has been spending her holiday time on a skiing adventure, and caught some flack for her traveling from fans.

Beyond documenting her daily life throughout lockdown, inspiring others on weight loss journeys with her incredible body and healthy lifestyle, the actress got fans commenting for entirely different reasons when she shared a picture of herself and her gang of friends on a private jet - travelling yet again during the coronavirus pandemic.

