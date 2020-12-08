Rebel Wilson wows in red skinny jeans during her New York adventure The Pitch Perfect actress looked carefree, ice skating at iconic Rockefeller Center

Rebel Wilson, and her incredible weight loss journey have been taking New York City by storm.

The Australian actress looked carefree and stunning in bright red skinny jeans while ice skating at the iconic rink at Rockefeller Center in front of the Christmas tree.

The Pitch Perfect star looked festive in the photo which she shared to Instagram. She has been on a health and fitness journey for over a year now and has become an inspiration for fans looking to improve on their health habits.

During an hour-long Instagram live last week, Rebel opened about the secrets to her success and she said that included about an hour of walking regularly. On that day in particular she said she had walked to see the Statue of Liberty, so she is certainly getting her steps in while she's in New York.

Last week Rebel spoke about how she had embarked on a "year of health," revealing that she continues to strive to make her health her priority. The star just hit her target weight of 165 lbs., which she achieved a month earlier than planned as a result of her dedication to health and fitness.

Rebel Wilson looked incredible at New York City's iconic Rockefeller Center skating rink

Her fitness journey began when she made the decision to freeze her eggs to potentially become a mom when the time is right. She decided to freeze them in 2019 and she wanted to be healthy for the procedure.

The Australian star appeared on Kyle and Jackie O radio show in 2019 after visiting the fertility clinic and talked about her decision: "It’s a backup plan," she said. "Career women now have options. I think a lot of women who are in their 30s and if they can do it, in their 40s should think about doing it now. A lot of my friends in Hollywood are doing it."

She’s been documenting her journey on social media and recently told fans she's working hard to avoid temptation.

Results! The Australian actress has been working for over a year on her fitness journey

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," she wrote on Instagram.

Rebel has been working with personal trainers and is diligent about restructuring her relationship with food.

