Rebel Wilson displays toned legs in new home gym – but fans are concerned The Pitch Perfect actress has been on a 'Year of Health' journey

Rebel Wilson is coming to the end of her self-professed 'Year of Health' journey – but she isn't showing any signs of slowing down after kitting out her home gym with a brand new exercise bike.

Showing off the state-of-the-art machine in a new photo on Instagram, Rebel looked incredible as she took it for a spin in a pair of leather leggings and a T-shirt with 'Rebel' emblazoned across it.

"Merry Christmas to me! Thanks @variis @soulcycle for setting up my home gym with this beauty!," she captioned the snap.

However, her new set-up sparked concern among some of her fans, who claimed the saddle on her bike is far too low for her.

"Your saddle is too low," pointed out one worried follower. Another said: "Looks great but I think your seat is a little low."

Rebel has been working hard to get fit over the course of the year and recently hit her target goal of 75kg – with fans commenting in their hundreds about how good she looks.

Rebel Wilson has kitted out her home gym with a new exercise bike

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get into shape.

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Rebel is gearing up for a very busy 2021

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rebel is squeezing in as much fun as is allowed before she rings in the New Year, which is set to be a busy one.

"2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project," she told People magazine. Rebel has launched her career as a children’s book author and she will also start filming her first non-comedic movie too.

