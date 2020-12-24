Rebel Wilson angers fans with latest travel post during pandemic

Rebel Wilson has been documenting her daily life throughout lockdown, inspiring others on weight loss journeys with her incredible body and healthy lifestyle. But on Wednesday, the actress' post got fans commenting for entirely different reasons when she shared a picture of herself and her gang of friends on a private jet - travelling yet again during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian actress, 40, shared a funny snap of herself and her friends messing around in the air, presumably flying home to LA from Aspen, where they have been enjoying a ski holiday. But while her followers have enjoyed her pictures of skiing - other than when they felt worried for her lack of ski helmet - it seemed an indoor group travel shot during difficult Covid times was too much for some of them to deal with.

"No COVID in your world? Sorry, but as the rest of us follow the guidelines and stay home, it’s hard to see people at ski resorts and traveling with friends without masks," blasted one. "I don’t get how your able to travel so much during these times!! I’m I missing something - what’s the loop hole?" questioned another.

Some of Rebel's followers have had enough of her travel

Some fans were eager to give Rebel the benefit of the doubt. "I do agree to an extent. I hope she is taking the necessary precautions and I trust that she is but she shouldn't be travelling really. She's probably just a bit bored," replied one. "She’s an adult not a child. I’m sure she’s taking necessary steps to be safe!" added another.

One thing's for sure, Rebel's trip to Aspen looked a whole lot of fun! The actress, who recently hit her weight loss goal, has been sharing a slew of images - most recently from a snow-covered polo field where she and her friends enjoyed an afternoon at the Aspen Valley Polo club.

Rebel looked super-stylish on her polo pony (via Instagram)

Dressed in a pink helmet, some skinny jeans and keeping warm in a Louis Vuitton scarf, the comedian was keen to highlight that the "covid testers" had been part of these arrangements, to keep the event safe.

The Pitch Perfect star's winter getaway has included her boyfriend, Jacob Busch and a group of friends, including her younger sister Annachi.

The holiday is just one of many Rebel has taken recently as she also flew to a wellness retreat in Austria and had some festive fun in New York too.

Rebel has been working hard to get fit over the course of her self-professed 'Year of Health' and recently hit her target goal of 75kg – with fans commenting in their hundreds about how good she looks. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Rebel is squeezing in as much fun as is allowed before she rings in the new year which is set to be a busy one with the filming of her first non-comedy movie and her work as a children's author.

