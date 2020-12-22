Hannah Hargrave
Bridesmaids star Rebel Wilson worried fans when she shared photos from her ski holiday on Instagram and she’s not wearing a crash helmet
Rebel Wilson has sparked concern from her fans after sharing a photo from her latest vacation.
The Australian actress, 40 - who recently hit her weight loss goal - has been delighting her followers by sharing a multitude of snapshots from her Aspen skiing holiday, but some images left fans urging Rebel to look after herself.
MORE: Rebel Wilson wows in tiny black dress - and fans react
In the photos, Rebel was posing on the slopes wearing a pair of skis and wrapped up in a Fendi jacket, goggles and a beanie.
WATCH: Rebel Wilson shares video aboard a private jet and divides fans
One thing missing from her wintery ensemble was a crash helmet - something her fans certainly didn't miss.
"Girl you gotta get a helmet! Please be safe," wrote one follower, while another urged her: "Please wear a helmet."
Their words seemed to strike a chord with Rebel as the next day she shared videos and pictures and she was wearing protective headgear.
MORE: Rebel Wilson wows in skinny jeans for 'inspirational' post
DISCOVER: Is this Rebel Wilson's most glamorous gym selfie yet?
Rebel's fans were worried she wasn't wearing a crash helmet
The Pitch Perfect star is enjoying a winter getaway with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch and a group of friends, including her younger sister Annachi.
The holiday is just one of many Rebel has taken recently as she also flew to a wellness retreat in Austria and had some festive fun in New York too.
Rebel has been working hard to get fit over the course of her self-professed 'Year of Health' and recently hit her target goal of 75kg – with fans commenting in their hundreds about how good she looks.
MORE: Rebel Wilson's swimsuit selfie gets reaction from Jennifer Aniston
SEE: Rebel Wilson wows in red skinny jeans during her New York adventure
Rebel is feeling festive
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Rebel is squeezing in as much fun as is allowed before she rings in the new year which is set to be a busy one.
"2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project," she told People magazine.
Rebel has launched her career as a children’s book author and she will also start filming her first non-comedic movie too.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.