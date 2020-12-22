﻿
Rebel Wilson's appearance worries fans in holiday snapshot

She's coming to the end of her year of health

Hannah Hargrave

Rebel Wilson has sparked concern from her fans after sharing a photo from her latest vacation.

The Australian actress, 40 - who recently hit her weight loss goal - has been delighting her followers by sharing a multitude of snapshots from her Aspen skiing holiday, but some images left fans urging Rebel to look after herself.

In the photos, Rebel was posing on the slopes wearing a pair of skis and wrapped up in a Fendi jacket, goggles and a beanie. 

WATCH: Rebel Wilson shares video aboard a private jet and divides fans 

One thing missing from her wintery ensemble was a crash helmet - something her fans certainly didn't miss. 

"Girl you gotta get a helmet! Please be safe," wrote one follower, while another urged her: "Please wear a helmet."

Their words seemed to strike a chord with Rebel as the next day she shared videos and pictures and she was wearing protective headgear. 

rebel-wilson-ski-helmet

Rebel's fans were worried she wasn't wearing a crash helmet 

The Pitch Perfect star is enjoying a winter getaway with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch and a group of friends, including her younger sister Annachi.

The holiday is just one of many Rebel has taken recently as she also flew to a wellness retreat in Austria and had some festive fun in New York too. 

Rebel has been working hard to get fit over the course of her self-professed 'Year of Health' and recently hit her target goal of 75kg – with fans commenting in their hundreds about how good she looks.

rebel-wilson-christmas

Rebel is feeling festive 

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Rebel is squeezing in as much fun as is allowed before she rings in the new year which is set to be a busy one. 

"2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project," she told People magazine. 

Rebel has launched her career as a children’s book author and she will also start filming her first non-comedic movie too. 

