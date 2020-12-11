Kelly Ripa labeled a cougar by husband Mark Consuelos after sharing epic throwback The LIVE star highlighted their age difference in the snaps

Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos labeled her a cougar after she shared unbelievable throwback shots!

Kelly took to Instagram with a photo of herself and a second one of Mark, and it sent fans and famous friends alike reeling.

The shot the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan host shared of herself is from 1974, she is decked in the cutest pigtails in front of a Christmas tree. The second is Mark as a little boy, circa 1972, also in front of a tree.

"A holiday story. Jersey 1974 Vs. Sardinia 1972. The little girl holding her shoe grew up to marry the little boy riding his horse," she captioned the two photos.

Mark immediately commented on the snap, calling her "Cougar."

It's a pretty hilarious, flirty dig considering Kelly is 50-years-old, and Mark is just a year behind her at 49. Actress Jamie Alexander, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna were among the celebrities to chime in on the epic childhood images.

Kelly Ripa shared this adorable throwback of herself in New Jersey in 1974 along with a throwback of her husband (below)

This pair have become couples-goals thanks to their adorable social media flirt game.

Earlier this week the host delighted fans when she revealed she's got a cushion of Mark sunbathing in the pool, emblazoned on its cover.

In her Instagram Stories, Kelly thanked Vista Print for the interesting piece of home decor and panned around her bathroom where Mark - as a pillow - had been placed on a chair.

Mark Consuelos as a little boy in Sardinia, Italy

It's a brave move from Kelly, since her teenage daughter, Lola, 19, berated her for sharing hot images of her dad over the summer. In fairness to Kelly, the pillow likely helped over the past few months since they were apart while Mark was filming the hit show, Riverdale, in Canada.

It’s not the first time Lola has called out her parents for their PDA. Kelly shared an image of herself lifting up the front of her ballgown at the Oscars, with producer Albert Bianchini posing underneath it. Mark commented: "Been there," to which their only daughter simply wrote: "Absolutely repulsive."

