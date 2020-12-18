Kelly Ripa rocks brown hair and incredibly toned arms in photo - and fans react The star is looked completely different

Kelly Ripa's blonde locks were nowhere to be seen in an epic throwback photo she shared on Instagram in which she’s a brunette.

Fans went wild for the old snapshot she posted on Thursday where she is holding one of her sons in one arm and clutching a bouquet in the other.

"#tbt 2000 with my favorite dance partner," Kelly captioned the picture which showed off her insanely toned arms.

Her fans loved it and commented: "Adorable, those smiles," and "so precious".

One cheeky follower joked that the boy in Kelly's arms was her husband Mark Consuelos and wrote: "I always thought Mark was much taller than that."

Kelly was recently reunited with her beau after several months of them being apart due to work commitments.

Kelly's photo was from 20 years ago

On his return to New York, the pair had a family reunion with all three of their children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23, inside their luxury townhouse.

Kelly also had her fans in fits of laughter when she made sure she'd never have to be apart from Mark again by having a photo of him plastered onto a pillow.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared the amusing piece home furnishing on social media.

Kelly and Mark have been reunited after working apart

Kelly and Mark are loving living together once again and recently had a festive day out together with their dog Chewie too.

The lovebirds posted a gorgeous selfie with their pet pooch during a stroll in Central Park.

When it comes to parenting, Kelly has admitted Mark is "the fun one" as he would lavish the children with gifts after working away and she would be left to discipline them.

"For years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework," she said on an episode of her show. "I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements.

"So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

