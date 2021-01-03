John Travolta and daughter Ella share bittersweet video with adorable family member The Saturday Night Live star's wife passed away in July 2020

John Travolta may have had a difficult holiday season, as it was the first since his wife Kelly Preston passed away, but he still marked New Year with his daughter Ella and another special family member.

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella shares brave message during first Christmas after mum Kelly Preston's death

The Saturday Night Live star, 66, shared a video on Instagram to introduce his adorable pet dog called Jinx, who quickly earnt adoration from his followers.

In the sweet video, John and Ella sat at the dinner table with their pet pooch, who was positioned on John's lap – the prime place to feast on the remnant's of his owner's dinner!

"Everybody, this is Jinx. And Happy New Year to you and to Jinx," John told his followers. The Grease actor looked smart dressed in a black suit and matching bow tie, while his 20-year-old daughter looked equally as chic in a sparkly black dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Travolta and daughter Ella introduce adorable family member

John's fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of the dog, with one writing, "So cute!" Another added, "Happy new year Jinx and the Travoltas!"

READ: John Travolta shares incredibly rare photo of son Ben following wife's tragic death

The father-daughter duo posed for another snap that John shared on Instagram to mark the beginning of 2021, and fans were quick to note the similarities between Ella and her late mother.

John's fans noted the similarities between Ella and her late mother

"Ella looks so much like her mama. Happy New Year," one wrote, while a second added, "She looks identical to her beautiful mama in this pic."

This festive season is the first one since Kelly Preston tragically lost her two-year battle with breast cancer at the age of 57. She and John shared Ella, son Benjamin, ten, and their oldest son Jett, who died in 2009.

John and Kelly with their children Ella and Benjamin

On Christmas Day, Ella shared a heartfelt message with her followers as she stood in front of an immaculate white Christmas tree adorned with turquoise decorations.

Wearing a sleek pyjama top, Ella smiled as she wished her followers well. She said: "Before the night is over, I wanted to say goodnight and Merry Christmas and I hope you all had a beautiful day and I'm looking forward to the new year with all of you."

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John reflects on John Travolta's 'beautiful' late wife Kelly Preston

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.