Christie Brinkley surprises with choice of swimwear during Turks and Caicos Christmas holiday The star was reminiscing about her 2019 festive break

Christie Brinkley has been scrolling through her camera roll and reliving a past Christmas holiday, which she spent with her family in the glorious Turks and Caicos Islands.

The model, 60, shared several snaps from her 2019 getaway, and gave fans a look at her very unique choice of swimwear – a Santa costume!

Christie looked great in her Santa onesie

"Christmas Past I wish was Christmas Present! #turks&caicos #t&c #luckyhouse," she captioned the pictures, which sees her alongside her son Jack and her daughter Alexa's boyfriend, Ryan Gleason.

The trio posed for the pictures on top of their paddleboards, with Jack wearing a reindeer onesie, Christie wearing a Santa one, and Jack rocking the elf look.

Two other snaps show them in the middle of the sea, enjoying the calm waters.

"Damn, we look good!" son-in-law Ryan was quick to comment, with a fan adding: "Oh my gawd, you are fun!!!"

Christie with her son Jack and her son-in-law Ryan

"Three wise surfers," joked a follower, alluding to the three wise men, whilst a fourth remarked: "Barefoot in a Santa suit. Priceless! Love your lucky house photos, Christie."

The 66-year-old's festive season may not look as sunny as last year's but she will no doubt have an incredible time surrounded by her loved ones.

Back in November, the star celebrated "her favourite holiday", Thanksgiving, with all her children, Jack and Sailor Brinkley Cook, and Alexa Ray Joel.

Sharing a video from her Hamptons home in New York, Christie delivered a sweet message to her fans.

"Happy Thanksgiving Everybody!" she started the video. "I think Thanksgiving is probably my favourite holiday because it's so simple. It's all about cooking warm food and creating a warm environment to share with the people you love."

In the video, Christie can be seen making "sweet potato pie" as well as cooking several more dishes whilst listening and dancing with her family to Coldplay's album, which is on full blast.