Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christie Brinkley calls '70 the new 40' as she highlights curves in plunging dress
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Christie Brinkley at the Fragrance Foundation Awards 2024 at Lincoln Center on June 5, 2024 in New York, New York© Lexie Moreland

Christie Brinkley calls '70 the new 40' as she highlights curves in plunging dress

Christie, 70, is a former Sports Illustrated model

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Christie Brinkley isn't letting a little thing like aging stop her from living the life she wants. The former model shared a stunning new picture that saw her lounging on a bed in a fabulously slinky cool-gray khaki gown with a plunging neckline.

"All this talk about age ! But I think 70 is the new 40, a great time to take on new challenges, volunteer, travel, or start a new company," Christie captioned the post. 

"The sky is the limit. Now is a great time to make your dreams and goals a reality!  Here’s to loving the age you’re in!"

View post on Instagram
 

Christie wore her blonde hair loose and in tousled bed head waves, as she smiled into the camera for the photoshoot. She included the hashtags #sexy70, #startuplife and #70strong. 

At the age of 66 Christine launched her own wine brand, Bellissima. The first product was the hugely popular zero sugar, vegan, and certified organic prosecco, and in 2022 she added a new range of still wines.

Christie Brinkley is seen arriving at the 'Michael Kors' Fashion Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City© Getty
Christie turned 70 in February

"We started with three wines and proseccos after my business partners, Richard DeCicco and his wife Ro, found this beautiful vineyard in Italy that had never had any chemicals used on it, just pure as could be," she told HELLO! in 2022. 

"The vineyard owners really wanted a partner that could speak to the fact that they were organic and the wife of the vineyard owner said, 'Christie Brinkley is always talking about her garden,' so they came to me. Organic really is so much better for your body and your planet, and people have learned over the last few years it's better for your health to reduce sugar intake, so we've made our entire range of new, still wines also sugar free." 

Christie Brinkley shares a rare picture of herself with her three kids all from different fathers© Instagram
Christie shares a rare picture of herself with her three kids

Christie is also a devoted mother of three; she welcomed daughter Sailor, 26, and son Jack, 29, with ex-husband Peter Cook, and daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 38, with another ex-husband, Billy Joel. 

The model is incredibly close with her children, and it was during one of her daughters' dermatology appointments that Christie was encouraged to question a spot on her head. 

Photo shared by Christie Brinkley on Instagram March 13, 2024, showcasing a scar on her temple as she revealed she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer© Instagram
Christie reveals biopsy wound

“I wasn’t even scheduled for a check-up; I was accompanying my daughter to the dermatologist,” she recalled. 

"I thought, 'there is that little spot right on the side of my head right here... Should I say anything? It’s not my appointment.’ Right at the very end, I said: ‘Before you put that away, do you think you could just look at this?’ The doctor then said: 'We’ve got to do a biopsy immediately. This is something.’ Then the biopsy came back as cancer.”

sailor brinkley cook 26th birthday party© Instagram
Sailor and Christie have a similar style

"They took care of it, and luckily, my hair grows in that direction, but the scar is barely noticeable,” she shared. 

Basal cell carcinoma, as explained by the American Cancer Society, begins in the basal cells of the outer layer of the skin. These cancers typically develop on sun-exposed areas of the body, especially the face, and grow slowly without often spreading to other parts.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More