Christie Brinkley calls '70 the new 40' as she highlights curves in plunging dress

Christie Brinkley isn't letting a little thing like aging stop her from living the life she wants. The former model shared a stunning new picture that saw her lounging on a bed in a fabulously slinky cool-gray khaki gown with a plunging neckline.

"All this talk about age ! But I think 70 is the new 40, a great time to take on new challenges, volunteer, travel, or start a new company," Christie captioned the post.

"The sky is the limit. Now is a great time to make your dreams and goals a reality! Here’s to loving the age you’re in!"

Christie wore her blonde hair loose and in tousled bed head waves, as she smiled into the camera for the photoshoot. She included the hashtags #sexy70, #startuplife and #70strong.

At the age of 66 Christine launched her own wine brand, Bellissima. The first product was the hugely popular zero sugar, vegan, and certified organic prosecco, and in 2022 she added a new range of still wines.

© Getty Christie turned 70 in February

"We started with three wines and proseccos after my business partners, Richard DeCicco and his wife Ro, found this beautiful vineyard in Italy that had never had any chemicals used on it, just pure as could be," she told HELLO! in 2022.

"The vineyard owners really wanted a partner that could speak to the fact that they were organic and the wife of the vineyard owner said, 'Christie Brinkley is always talking about her garden,' so they came to me. Organic really is so much better for your body and your planet, and people have learned over the last few years it's better for your health to reduce sugar intake, so we've made our entire range of new, still wines also sugar free."

© Instagram Christie shares a rare picture of herself with her three kids

Christie is also a devoted mother of three; she welcomed daughter Sailor, 26, and son Jack, 29, with ex-husband Peter Cook, and daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 38, with another ex-husband, Billy Joel.

The model is incredibly close with her children, and it was during one of her daughters' dermatology appointments that Christie was encouraged to question a spot on her head.

© Instagram Christie reveals biopsy wound

“I wasn’t even scheduled for a check-up; I was accompanying my daughter to the dermatologist,” she recalled.

"I thought, 'there is that little spot right on the side of my head right here... Should I say anything? It’s not my appointment.’ Right at the very end, I said: ‘Before you put that away, do you think you could just look at this?’ The doctor then said: 'We’ve got to do a biopsy immediately. This is something.’ Then the biopsy came back as cancer.”

© Instagram Sailor and Christie have a similar style

"They took care of it, and luckily, my hair grows in that direction, but the scar is barely noticeable,” she shared.

Basal cell carcinoma, as explained by the American Cancer Society, begins in the basal cells of the outer layer of the skin. These cancers typically develop on sun-exposed areas of the body, especially the face, and grow slowly without often spreading to other parts.