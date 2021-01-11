Why Angelina Jolie called daughter Vivienne brave following rare movie role appearance The Maleficent star is a doting mum to six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox and Shiloh

Angelina Jolie has been keeping a low profile over the past few months as she looks after her six children at home during the lockdown.

The Maleficent actress is a doting mother to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, who before the pandemic were used to travelling around with their famous mum when she works on movie sets.

The Hollywood star has admitted in the past that she wasn't encouraging her children to follow in her footsteps as an actor, but that she found it fun for them to have cameo roles in her films.

The Girl, Interrupted star even praised Vivienne for being brave after the little girl, then five, made an appearance in Maleficent.

Angelina - who was together with Brad Pitt at the time – told Entertainment Weekly: "We think it's fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors.

Angelina Jolie opened up about daughter Vivienne's cameo acting role

"That's not our goal, for Brad and I, at all. but the other three and four-year-old [performers] wouldn't come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn't afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv."

While Vivienne wasn't scared of her famous mum's makeup, at the time, Angelina said that Pax, then ten, was a little more worried.

The Hollywood star is a doting mum to six children

"When Pax saw me for the first time, he ran away and got upset – and I thought he was kidding, so I was pretending to chase him until I actually found him crying," she said.

Pax and sister Zahara, who was eight at the time, were extras in the hit movie, which also starred Elle Fanning.

In present day, Angelina's children are now all busy doing their school work at home, and spend their time between their mum and dad's homes in LA.

Angelina with oldest daughters Shiloh and Zahara

The kids are no doubt finding plenty to entertain themselves too, as the star previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

