Elizabeth Hurley is simply glowing in low-cut tight white sequined dress White is her color!

Elizabeth Hurley never disappoints, but her latest look - from lockdown mind you - has stunned fans.

The Royals actress took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a gorgeous, white low cut dress.

Her skin simply glowed against the fabric draped in light sequins. Elizabeth captioned the snap "Lockdown shoot in my l’il ole bubble" with the hashtags "Stay Home" and "Save Lives."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is sizzling in daring new selfie you have to see

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley dances in a white swimsuit

The color white clearly suits the actress!

She recently shared a fun never-before-seen video from her swimsuit shoot in Riga – looking of course incredible!

MORE: 11 times Elizabeth Hurley stunned us with her gorgeous bikini photos

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley leads celebrity Christmas snaps in festive red bikini

Elizabeth Hurley shared this gorgeous shots of herself amid lockdowns

The Royals actress had been working in the Latvian capital during the autumn while shooting her latest Elizabeth Hurley Beach campaign, and has since posted a behind-the-scenes clip from her sunny location.

In the footage shared on Instagram Stories, the model was seen dancing in an off-the-shoulder white swimsuit from her latest collection.

Other stylish designs in Elizabeth's collection include a strapless black swimsuit and a gold cut-out one piece. The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged from 13.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns with blonde bob in epic party photo

Elizabeth has been sharing fun snaps liker this one throughout lockdowns

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet. To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.