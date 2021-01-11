Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian speaks out over change to appearance after shocking new photo The IMG Model is known for his luscious hair

Elizabeth Hurley's lookalike son Damian, who is known for his long, luscious hair, shocked fans after he released a photo of himself - completely bald.

Damian posted the image and added the caption "Update lol: i love u guys so much hahaha but I’m not bald. this is prosthetics for a new project lmao but thank u for the cute comments. tempted to do it for real now."

Bald or not, the model looks stunning in the photo of himself in a green field, holding a camera with his low slung pants and his Calvin Klein underwear peeking out.

The 18-year-old son was signed by IMG models in 2020.

The young star shared the incredible news on Instagram with a black-and-white headshot along with the caption: "v excited to be joining IMG. @IMGModels."

Damian Hurley addressed this photo which had left fans stunned

Needless to say, Damian's 87,000 followers were over the moon for him, and rushed to the comment section of his post to congratulate the teenager.

"Congratulations! It’s been a long time since someone so striking has hit the front pages!" wrote one, with another adding: "Congratulation and this is a wonderful black and white photo."

Proud mum Elizabeth was quick to share her son's exciting news. Posting his headshot on her Instagram Stories, the star wrote: "How quickly they grow up."

IMG models also has the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin and Ashley Graham on its books, so it's safe to say that Damian is in good company!

Elizabeth often shares her son's achievements with her fans on social media, and just last month took to Instagram to gush about his impressive modelling work for makeup mogul Pat McGrath.

Damian's hair typically loooks like this - gorgeous

Posting a photo from the shoot of her son posing alongside Irina Shayk, she wrote: "Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel."

Damian was one of the first to comment, writing: "Aaa I love you," while Pat herself replied: "Sending you both love."

