Elizabeth Hurley stuns with blonde bob in epic throwback photo The Royals actress is renowned for her long brunette hair

Elizabeth Hurley has iconic long, brunette hair that she often styles in loose waves. But The Royals actress showed fans what she would look like as a blonde in the past – and she looks just as beautiful.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian invite fans inside their lavish party

Unlike her low-key party with son Damian and their bubble this New Year's Eve, back in 2019, Elizabeth welcomed in the year 2020 with a blonde bob.

The swimwear model shared some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, dressed in a metallic purple mini dress.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in her bikini

Fans were full of compliments about Elizabeth's appearance, with one writing: "You look stunningly beautiful," while another wrote: "I love this hair colour." A third added: "You look so beautiful."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns fans in tiny dress in photoshoot inside family home

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian left unimpressed with famous mum in hilarious new photo

Fast forward a year, Elizabeth rocked another fabulous look for her NYE party on Friday. The star posted pictures of herself dressed in a black form-fitting dress by Dsquared.

Elizabeth Hurley with a blonde wig as she welcomed the year 2020

Damian also looked dapper at the event, dressed in a black suit and white shirt by the same designer.

The 18-year-old is following in his mum's footsteps as a model, and remained in the UK over the autumn so he could work while Elizabeth spent several weeks in Riga to shoot her latest swimwear campaign for Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley leads celebrity Christmas photos in red bikini

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in cut-out swimsuit and cowboy hat

Damian and Elizabeth are incredibly close and have been enjoying spending quality time together now that the star has returned to the UK.

For Christmas, they spent the day at home in Hertfordshire, and were pictured on social media in matching red-and-white festive jumpers.

The Royals actress and son Damian on NYE welcoming in 2021

Damian joked that he had been forced to wear the jumper, but didn't seem to mind as he smiled alongside his mum in the photos.

The mother-son duo isolated together at the beginning of the pandemic in March, and at the time, the star opened up about their experience in an interview with HELLO!

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley showcases tiny waist in coral bikini as she poses in a beach hut

Elizabeth said: "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

The swimwear model has been dressing up during the lockdown

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in bikini photo during trip to the beach

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini photos could look very different soon

"I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.