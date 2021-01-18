Miranda Hart has shared an upsetting update with her fans. The comedian took to social media at the weekend to reveal that her beloved dog Peggy has died. Miranda, 48, shared a series of snapshots showing her and Peggy together and confirmed: "Last week I said goodbye to my beautiful, darling dog, Peggy.

"I share because I shared her with you when I wrote Peggy and Me and many of you took her to your hearts. I have always been amused by and grateful for the pictures and gifts she was showered with. She used a blanket a fan gave her in Australia until the end.

Miranda Hart shares uplifting message with her fans

"She was recognised more than once in public when friends walked her and once when I was walking her and the woman looked at me said, 'Oh my goodness... is that Peggy, I can't believe it'. And then looked at me again, when I thought I might be showered in a compliment, and she just said suspiciously, 'How come you get to walk her?' I proudly and with a lot of internal giggles said 'I am Peggy's owner!'"

Miranda has announced the death of her beloved dog, Peggy

Miranda continued: "Fellow dog owners will know the excruciating sadness of losing your loyal, loving best friend. The pain mirrors the unique joy, connection, comfort and love they bring. And Peggy was my absolute rock and source of all those things. Their uncompromising, unconditional loving presence is such an incredible gift. Enjoy your dogs as much as you can. They are great teachers.

The star described Peggy as her "absolute rock"

"I'm using this time to take some time away from work/posting to write and rest and see what the new chapter will be. Take very good gentle care of yourselves, please thank you please. Love oo. Peggy - you were always by my side and always on my side. I will miss you everyday."

