Netflix's upcoming Matilda: The Musical is shaping up to be quite the A-list affair.

Just last week it was reported that Lashana Lynch had been cast in the new big-screen adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's book, and now it has been confirmed that Dame Emma Thompson will also be joining the project.

The Love Actually actress is set to take on the formidable headteacher Miss Trunchbull while the star of the much-delayed Bond film No Time To Die will be playing the kind-hearted Miss Honey.

Early reports suggested that Ralph Fiennes would be taking on the role of the formidable headmistress, in line with the musical's long-running tradition of having a man play the role in drag. However, according to The Daily Mail, the filmmakers have made the decision to digress from the stage production in this aspect.

In the original 1996 movie, the role was played by actress Pam Ferris, who viewers will have seen more recently on screens as Smithy's mum in hit BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

It has also been confirmed that 11-year-old newcomer Alisha Weir will play the title role of Matilda. The Dublin-based actress has previously starred in Irish drama Darklands, and horror film Don't Leave Home.

Discussing the film, director Michael Warchus described Matilda as "an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars."

Lashana Lynch will play Miss Honey in the movie adaptation

He continued: "I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world." We can't wait!

The movie will be based on Tim Minchin's award-winning musical, which made its West End debut in 2011 and went on to win seven Olivier Awards including best new musical.

