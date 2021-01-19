Peter Andre and his wife Emily have opened up about their "unpleasant" individual battles with coronavirus and detailed how the virus has left them with lingering side effects.

Appearing on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, the 47-year-old singer admitted he was surprised by his symptoms as they weren't anything like he expected.

"It's quite unbelievable because everyone has different symptoms," he said. "I think one of the key things I wanted to say was don't ignore your symptoms because they are not all going to be the same, to the point where when I had symptoms I was absolutely convinced that I didn’t have the virus."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre suffering with extreme fatigue after contracting COVID

Emily, 31, added that even she didn't think Peter had the virus, saying: "It just wasn’t textbook how it presented, it was a lesson to both of us to be vigilant of your symptoms." The mum-of-two, who previously battled the disease, is on the front lines as an NHS doctor.

Talking about his symptoms, Peter went on: "I didn't have a temperature, I had body aches, I had a cough but it wasn't as persistent as what I had been told but it was persistent enough that I went and got a test.

"The key thing about that was, once I went and got the test, we self-isolated for ten days so we knew once we got that positive result that in that ten days we could not infect anyone else."

Discussing how the virus affected him, he added: "There was a couple of days, it was very unpleasant but people have had it far worse than me. One of my cousins is still on oxygen now and he was sick before me. It just goes to show that everyone has got different symptoms. You can't ignore it."

Peter then explained that he still has side effects and spoke about the psychological toll the virus takes. "I still have no sense of smell and I went on a small bike ride yesterday and I was completely puffed out," he remarked.

"I said to Emily, 'That never happens to me'. It's a psychological thing, 'Is it going to get worse at one point?' I am 47, I exercise, I feel quite good and yet I have a doctor in the house and had nights where I would wake up and feel like I was finding it hard to breathe. Emily was like, 'Calm down, a lot of it is anxiety.'"

Peter is a doting dad to four children

Meanwhile, Emily is hoping to have her first vaccine this week. "I am on standby and I am looking forward to it," she said. Asked if she worries about reinfection, and also having to wait 12 weeks for the second dose of the jab, Emily replied: "For me, I don't feel worried. I am in a position where I am relatively young and healthy, so from my perspective, I was very happy to let more vulnerable people come forward and get the vaccine first.

"Obviously I am being offered it as part of my job role and I will take it and am very grateful for that… In terms of the second dose, again I do feel happy if I end up just getting one dose. The research is showing that even if the second dose is given after 21 days, with either the Pfizer or the AstraZeneca vaccine, you do still get a good level of protection... I think it’s about getting a degree of protection to as many people as possible…"

