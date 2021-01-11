Peter Andre is suffering with extreme fatigue after contracting COVID-19. The Australian singer took to Instagram on Sunday with a video showing him curled up on a sofa asleep, with his i-Pad resting on his lap and a mask covering his face.

"One thing I will say with this virus… It makes you want to sleep, sleep, sleep," Pete, 47, captioned the clip.

His fans and friends were quick to respond, with Keith Lemon writing: "Hope you're ok pal." "Ah I'm sorry," one follower responded. "I have been suffering myself my whole body hurts and just breathless in everything I try to do - get well soon xx."

WATCH: Peter Andre suffering with extreme fatigue after contracting coronavirus

"It's such a horrid virus, we are still suffering 2 months down the line. Take care," another fan added, while a fourth wrote: "It's so weird how it's so different in people, mine started with a headache and chills. Just thought it was bad flu but turned out to be covid. But you put it spot on when you say about the metallic taste in the mouth I had that and thought it was so weird!

"Also like you I feel incredibly lucky when I know haven't have been to have had it so mildly. And it makes you think of all those poor people who are fighting this in hospital etc. Luckily I am on the mend as will you be soon. Take care x."

Pete is a proud father of four

Pete documented his journey to the coronavirus testing centre on a vlog uploaded on his YouTube account. He can be seen travelling with wife Emily, daughters Princess and Amelia and son Theo, with Emily heard saying: "If I was a gambling woman, I'd say you probably caught a virus from Theo and it isn't COVID."

As he waited on his test results, Pete shared another update from his bed and said: "I woke up this morning, I haven't got my results back yet, when I woke up today I was aching all over.

The star has been married to wife Emily since July 2015

"I was in absolute agony… But I don't think it's coronavirus - my coughing has subsided and I haven't had a temperature. Either way, I don't think it is coronavirus."

The star was visibly shocked, therefore, when he received his diagnosis. "So the results have come through and I have tested positive. So I am actually quite surprised because I didn't think I had all the symptoms, I didn't have the temperature but it just goes to show that it could be anything.

"But like I said I'm incredibly grateful that it hopefully doesn't get worse, obviously, but if this is what it is, the body aches, then I'm very grateful I got this version of it."

