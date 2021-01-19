Salma Hayek's incredible physique wows fans in tight low-cut bikini while meditating The Frida actress outdid herself in the beach snaps

Salma Hayek always looks incredible but she outdid herself when she shared photos on a beach sporting a beautiful small black bikini.

The Frida actress who has been on a tropical getaway for most of the start of the year, shared the newest snaps from her getaway - which left fans impressed.

Salma shared two shots; one of herself in water looking up at the sun with her hands running through her hair, while the other is on the beach in the sand where she is in the middle of a relaxing meditation pose.

She captioned the shots with "We need to keep our cool."

The actress looks phenomenal in any color, but this getaway she has favored black for her swimwear selection.

Last week she shared a short clip shaking water off of herself in a black bathing suit. Salma joked that her shaking move was inspired by her beloved pet dogs.

She captioned the video: "I’ve learned so much from my dogs".

Salma has been on a legendary tropical vacation, and has been sharing stunning shots from her trip that has given us wanderlust. Salma, who spent the holidays in the UK and France with her husband François-Henri Pinault's family, rang in the New Year abroad.

The actress and mother-of-one has been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in an undisclosed location, relaxing on the beach, drinking tequila shots and sipping on fresh coconut juice judging by her Instagram snaps.

The 54-year-old actress has been showing off her fabulous collection of bikinis, kaftans and straw hats, wowing fans in a pink two-piece, a brown bikini and also a green and blue swimsuit which she wore when she impressively did a handstand underwater.

Salma insists her flawless physique is 100 per cent natural and the star has previously admitted she's gaining confidence as she gets older.

She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much."

