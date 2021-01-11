Salma Hayek celebrates female empowerment - declares 'Girl Power' The Frida actress has been on a tropical getaway

Salma Hayek proudly shared a message of female empowerment with her fans, that included her Monarca co-star Irene Azuela.

Salma took to Instagram and posted a beautiful photo of herself alongside Irene and captioned the image: "Girl Power."

She continued: "If you have not discovered Monarca, you have two seasons waiting for you on Netflix".

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals beauty secret to youthful appearance in video inside home in London

If you aren't familiar with the show, it centers around Irene's character Ana Maria who returns to Mexico after 20 years and vies for control over her family's tequila empire.

Considering people have run through many hit shows during their time in quarantine, it makes sense Salma is helping to reintroduce this streaming tale of female empowerment to her fans.

Salma Hayek captioned this photo of herself and Irene Azuela "Girl Power"

It is unclear if this new television suggestion means that the Frida actress is back from her tropical getaway.

Fans have been delighted with Salma posing up a storm in her bikinis and cover-ups.

Over this past weekend, she gave her followers a close-up look at her natural beauty as she posed for a "#selfiesunday". The Hollywood star looked gorgeous as kept her makeup natural and let her chestnut curls frame her pretty face.

She accessorised with a pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses that quickly got fans talking. "Love the glasses!" one fan wrote, while another commented on how "cool" Salma looked.

"Slaying," "Beautiful" and "Fabulous" were among the other compliments. Salma, who spent the Christmas holidays in the UK and then in France with her husband François-Henri Pinault's family, rang in the New Year abroad.

The actress and mother-of-one has been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in an undisclosed location, relaxing on the beach, drinking tequila shots and sipping on fresh coconut juice judging by her Instagram snaps.

The 54-year-old actress has also been showing off her fabulous collection of bikinis, kaftans and straw hats, wowing fans in a pink two-piece, a brown bikini and also a green and blue swimsuit which she wore when she impressively did a handstand underwater.

Salma has been away on a tropical getaway for the start of 2021

Salma insists her flawless physique is 100 percent natural and the star has previously admitted she's gaining confidence as she gets older.

She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much.