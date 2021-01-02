Salma Hayek stuns in flirty video on the beach - and fans go wild The mum-of-one looks sensational

Salma Hayek rang in the new year with a sultry singing session on the beach - and her fans absolutely loved it .

The Mexican-born actress, 54, showed off her vocal skills and her dance moves as she belted out a series of songs with a band and she then shared the footage on Instagram.

In the video, Salma was dancing barefoot in the sand at night with the musicians lit up behind her.

WATCH: Salma showed off her amazing singing and dance moves in the beach video

"Here we come 2021 full of hope, dreams, and unexpected strength. Ready for new adventures," she captioned the social media post.

Her fans quickly commended her on her amazing voice and branded her "perfect".

"Gosh. Your [sic] very good at singing and dancing," wrote one, while another said: "You are amazing."

Salma has been soaking up the sun on holiday

In true Salma style, she added a little something extra to her rendition of I Will Survive, when she changed the lyrics to make reference to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Salma sang: "So many nights thinking how you did me wrong, coronavirus, and I got strong."

The Frida actress finished up 2020 with the most incredible bikini photo which she also shared on Instagram.

Salma was dressed in a hot pink two-piece which showed off her fit physique and left her fans demanding to know the secrets to her flawless figure.

She has opened up in the past about her wellness regime and admitted she's a foodie!

Salma is proud of her curves

"I don't like to diet and I'm not good at it," she wrote on her juice website Cooler Cleanse. But Salma says if she does feel the need to reset her body, she'll turn to juicing.

"When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort," she added. "After doing a juice cleanse, I'm motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally.

"Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I'm putting into my body. I'm making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button."

She's proud of her curves and accepts the fact her weight does fluctuate. "I'm not a skinny girl," she told Canada's More magazine.

"I push it. I’m at the limit of chubbiness at all times, but I'm happy at all times."

