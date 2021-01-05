Salma Hayek stuns fans in figure hugging little black dress on tropical getaway The Frida actress looked fresh faced and flawless sipping from a coconut shell

Salma Hayek always looks sensational, but she is glowing from head to toe in a new snap, in which she is sipping from a coconut shell on a tropical getaway.

The Frida actress looked fresh faced and carefree in the striking Instagram shot in which she is sporting a tight, cutout, little black dress and gazing into the distance.

Salma's fans were quick to react with one commenting: “Naturally beautiful!!!! Happy new year" and another chiming in "You are so beautiful".

Salma has been enjoying her time out of chilly London on a gorgeous getaway & delighting fans with sensational snaps.

Fans are being treated to some unbelievable shots from her warm weather getaway.

Fans were stunned by fresh faced Salma Hayek looking incredible in new tropical getaway snaps

Last week, the 54-year-old actress posed for the close-up snapshot while standing in the water, wearing a brown and orange two-piece, and completing her look with tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Also on display was the star's incredible five-carat diamond engagement ring from husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. Of course, it didn't take long for her followers to comment on the sizzling snapshot.

Salma has previously spoken about her famous curves, as well as her approach to wellness. "I don't like to diet, and I'm not good at it," she revealed on her juice website, Cooler Cleanse.

"When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort," she added. "After doing a juice cleanse, I'm motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally.

Salma Hayek has been treating fans with these stunning tropical getaway shots- like this one last week

"Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I'm putting into my body. I'm making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button."

Salma has been celebrating the festive period with her husband of nearly 12 years, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Back in September, Salma gave a rare glimpse inside family life, in particular, during lockdown. "Lockdown was very difficult for my teenager. My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends," she told the Telegraph.

Salma also revealed that she was glad she had her daughter when she did, at the age of 41. "I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first. Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]," she shared.

