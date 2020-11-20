Salma Hayek wows in hot pink swimsuit in rare family photo with husband and daughter The actress has been married to her billionaire husband since 2009

Salma Hayek made her latest Instagram post a family affair - and a fun one at that.

The Mexican-born star, 54, shared an incredibly rare family photo with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 58, and their daughter, Valentina, and we're not even sure how they managed their pose!

Salma was perched on Francois’s shoulders with her daughter on hers and the three-story family stood tall in a swimming pool.

The snapshot was a throwback as Salma's daughter - who is now 13 - look to only be about six-years-old.

Never one to shy away from a photo in a swimsuit, Salma looked sensational in a hot pink one-piece which matched the colour of her daughter's.

Francois was smiling as he carried his wife and little girl on his shoulders.

Salma accompanied the photo with a heartfelt caption to celebrate International Men’s Day: "Never in my greatest dreams I could have imagined that I get to share my life with such a wonderful and extraordinary man," she wrote.

Salma with her husband and daughter

"You are our strength, you are our inspiration, you are our home."

Salma has been married to the billionaire Frenchman since 2009 and gushed about her marriage to Allure in 2015.

"[Pinault] is the best husband in the world," Salma said. "I get to be who I am with him, and I don't feel that somebody tries to limit me."

Salma turned 54 this year

When she married the successful businessman, Salma insisted she remain financially independent from him.

"I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses," she shared, before adding how he responded to her demand. "And he goes, 'I know. That’s why I want to marry you.'

"Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."

