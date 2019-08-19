Barron Trump is all grown up – see his evolution since Donald Trump became president Time flies!

Barron Trump is more often than not kept out of the public eye by his protective parents, but on Sunday the teenager was pictured travelling back to the White House with his parents President Donald Trump and Melania – and he's certainly growing up quickly! The 13-year-old was towering over his mum and dad as he walked with them across the South Lawn of the White House, having flown back on Air Force One from New Jersey – where they had gone on holiday at Bedminster golf club. Barron was dressed in a black Ralph Lauren T-shirt and jeans and wore a thick gold chain necklace and white trainers. He was also seen rocking a shorter haircut.

Barron Trump is now taller than his dad Donald!

It's evident that the teen has grown a lot in just a few months, as back in February when he was last pictured with his parents, Donald – who is over 6ft - was still slightly taller than his son. Barron's older brother Eric is currently the tallest in the family at 6'5", but it looks like he may well exceed his sibling in the near future!

Barron pictured with his parents at the beginning of 2019

Just like his mum, Barron is showing a keen interest in fashion and has developed his own style. In February while walking with his parents to board Air Force One to Florida, he was pictured wearing a puffy red jacket, which co-ordinated with a red polo, grey chinos and trainers.

The youngster with his parents in 2018

His recent appearances contrast with far more formal occasions that Barron has been pictured at, most memorably at Donald's inauguration in January 2017. Then 11, Barron stepped into the spotlight as he joined his older siblings at Capitol Hill for the historical moment, looking sharp in a suit and wearing his hair slicked back.

Barron at his Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017

Barron is the only child of Donald and Melania. The First Lady has previously spoken about motherhood, saying it is the "most important and joyous role" she has ever had. The former model gave a speech during a luncheon at the US Mission to the United Nations in September and said: "The most important and joyous role I ever had is to be a mother to my young son. What could possibly be a more essential focus in everyone's life than that of loving, educating and bringing up our next generation to be happy, productive and morally responsible adults."

