Gemma Atkinson thinks her dad's ghost plays tricks on her The famous mum made the reveal on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson left her social media followers a little spooked on Thursday when she revealed that her coffee machine had turned on by itself.

Filming herself in the kitchen of the home she shares with her boyfriend – Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez – the former soap star explained: "The coffee machine's just come on on its own. Even the dog's barking. It's just come on on its own."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows off incredible COVID-19 cleaning gadget

In a follow up video, Gemma revealed that she didn't find the experience unnerving, and in fact finds the thought of her house potentially being haunted "quite comforting".

Gemma took to Instagram

What's more, the radio host even told her Instagram followers that she likes to think that her father is behind unexplained mishaps.

"Loads of you saying there's a ghost in the house with the coffee machine. Do you know if there was, it wouldn’t bother me," she said.

"Stuff like that doesn’t bother me. Gorka hates it. But I actually find it quite comforting, I don't mind. I always think it's my dad playing silly buggers – moving stuff around."

Gemma and her parents

Gemma's dad sadly died when she was 17. The famous mum marked the 18th anniversary of his sudden passing in April.

Taking to Instagram, Gemma shared four pictures from her childhood featuring her father David, opening up about how "horrendous" it was when he passed away from a heart attack when she was a teenager.

"18 years ago today my dad passed away very suddenly & unexpectedly. It was horrendous and I used to look back and wonder how I coped," she began to explain.

"I've realised I got through it because when bad things happen that you can't control, you have 2 options. Option 1 is to be sad and angry and grieve as expected, then in your own time, process it and carry on. Option 2 is to be sad and angry and grieve as expected but never process it and never move on. My family chose the 1st option because although it's unfair at times, on the whole life is wonderful."

Gemma and her dad

She continued: "I guess that now and again bad things just happen to us. I also know it’s what my dad would have wanted, and being a mum myself I understand that even more. All I'll ever want for Mia is for her to know her inner strength is always there and when she’s faced with hard times she will struggle, but in time she’ll eventually learn to cope again and in her new circumstance feel strong again."

