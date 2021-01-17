Gorka Marquez shares cheeky new video of baby Mia – and she's adorable! The Strictly Come Dancing star is a doting dad

Gorka Marquez shared the cutest video of his daughter, Mia, on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Strictly star shared a short clip which showed his little girl rush over to cuddle him as he bent down and put his arms out.

Mia, who was born in July 2019, looked absolutely adorable in jeans and a white jumper with her fine blonde hair in tiny bunches.

She toddled over to her dad, sucking on her dummy as she did so, and gave him a big hug while he planted kisses on her face.

It was a very sweet father-daughter moment, but the little girl proved she knows her own mind when Gorka suggested they go outside.

"Want to go for a walk?" he asked. "No!" Mia said, and ran away, shaking her head.

"No?" Gorka asked, sounding disappointed. "OK." We can't say we blame her – it is chilly out there!

Gorka was reunited with Mia in December after working away filming Strictly

This isn't the first time this week that the little girl has made her dad laugh with her mischievous actions.

On Wednesday, she took control of his phone camera.

In another short video that Gorka shared to Instagram, Mia cheekily jumped up from the rug where she and her dad were playing and ran over to his phone, which was propped up on the floor.

She grabbed it started running away, with the camera still focused on her sweet face, which showed her baby teeth as she giggled.

The proud dad and partner Gemma Atkinson dote on their daughter

Gorka could be heard in the background laughing and saying: "Give it to Papa," but Mia squealed with laughter as she went running off and the video showed the joy on her face as she eluded Gorka.

Judging by how much she enjoyed herself, the doting dad might have a budding filmmaker on his hands!

The dancer shares Mia with his partner of three years, former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson.

