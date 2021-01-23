Ricky Gervais reveals 5lbs weight gain in hilarious shirtless photo The famous comedian took to Instagram

Ricky Gervais revealed that he has gained 5lbs since lockdown started, showing off his figure in a hilarious shirtless photo.

Taking a photo of himself from an awkward angle, the A-lister could be seen pulling a funny face as he wrote: "I've put on at least 5lbs during this latest lockdown. I can't workout enough because I'm lazy and I can't eat less because I'm greedy."

Ricky's post clearly delighted fans, with many rushing to leave comments beneath The Office star's post.

"Big mood," said one.

Ricky shared the hilarious photo on Instagram

"Brilliant post!" added another, with many more leaving laughing face emojis.

Ricky's side-splitting post comes days after he introduced an adorable new family member to the world.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 59-year-old revealed that he and wife Jane Fallon have adopted an adorable cat named Pickle - and even brought her on screen much to the delight of viewers.

Ricky's new cat

Ricky appeared smitten with his new fluffy friend and told the story of how he came to adopt the pet, who was originally only meant to stay with him for a short while.

The A-lister explained that after his 16-year-old cat Ollie passed away at the start of lockdown, he and wife Jane decided to begin fostering as he wasn't keen on replacing their beloved Siamese friend for good.

However, it didn't take long for their first adoptee to steal the couple's hearts and become a permanent member of the Gervais family.

We have to admit, we couldn’t say no to that little face either!

