Ricky Gervais has shared the sad news that his beloved pet cat Ollie has passed away. The comedian paid a touching tribute to his 16-year-old Siamese cat on social media, after it died on Tuesday morning. Posting two photos of Ollie on Twitter and Instagram, Ricky wrote: "Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest little soul I’ve ever known. RIP Ollie July 9th 2003 - March 10th 2020." His partner Jane Fallon also tweeted the sad news alongside four pictures of Ollie playing at home. "I have awful news. My smart, funny, feisty, beautiful sidekick of the last 16 & a half years @myleftfang has passed away after a sudden down turn in her health at the weekend," she wrote. "My heart is broken in two. I have no idea what I’m going to do without her by my side. #Ollie."

Fans were quick to pay their respects to Ricky and Jane, with one commenting: "Sorry for your loss, Ricky. This is among life’s saddest moments by far." Another added: "RIP beautiful Ollie, sending you and Jane love xxx." A third wrote: "Oh that's so sad. I'm so sorry for you Ricky. I'll miss the Ollie photos. Rest easy and happy little one." Touched by the outpouring of love, Ricky later wrote on Instagram: "A heartfelt thank you for all your lovely tributes to Ollie. I can't quite bring myself to respond at the moment, but your kindness is very much appreciated." Jane also shared her thanks, writing: "I’m reading every lovely comment. I can’t bring myself to reply to them yet, but it means the world. Thank you."

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon had Ollie for over 16 years

Ollie was a gift from Jonathan Ross, who presented her to Ricky on his show back in 2003, much to the surprise of her new owner. She was named after Ricky's comedy hero Oliver Hardy and had thousands of her own followers on Twitter under the handle @myleftfang. In April 2019, she fell ill and needed to have her fur on her stomach shaved so an IV drip could be inserted.

