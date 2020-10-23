Ricky Gervais reveals very royal feature in £10.8million home The After Life star is a fan of eclectic interiors

Ricky Gervais and his partner Jane Fallon share a £10.8million home in North London, and Ricky's recent Instagram post has revealed a very quirky home addition – a throne! In a video and photograph posted to his 2.9million Instagram followers, the After Life star showed off his lavish throne-style chair, complete with regal red embroidered cushions and ornate metalwork.

The best seat in the house has been very clearly commandeered by his cat Pickle, who can be seen sleeping on the throne in the candid snap. He captioned the image: "A royal nap." The chair itself caused quite a stir with one user commenting: "The most British looking chair I've ever seen." And lots of people also approved of his cat's chosen spot for a snooze with one saying: "This chair was made for Pickle."

The video Ricky shared also showed Pickle upon the throne and the comedian filmed himself waking up the sleeping feline who looked pretty comfortable on her royal bed.

Ricky's royal throne caused a stir on Instagram

Their cat Pickle joined the family earlier this year, but Ricky has revealed that they are just fostering her. He told Instagram followers: "Fostering this little beauty until she goes to her forever home."

However, it appears Ricky has become rather attached to his feline friend as little Pickle features very heavily on his Instagram feed.

Ricky and Jane's home office is very eclectic

Ricky and Jane aren't afraid to have a little fun with their interiors and earlier this year they showed off their neon kitchen and Ricky also gave a glimpse online into this eclectic home office, with a quirky wall hanging and an assortment of coloured cushions.

The couple, who have been together since 1982, also own another property in Buckinghamshire where they spend their leisure time.

