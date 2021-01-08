Ricky Gervais shows off new addition to family during Tonight Show appearance The comedian is a self-confessed cat lover

Ricky Gervais has the cutest new family member! Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian revealed that he and wife Jane Fallon have adopted an adorable cat named Pickle - and even brought her on screen much to the delight of viewers.

The After Life creator appeared smitten with his new fluffy friend and told the story of how he came to adopt the pet, who was originally only meant to stay with him for a short while.

"I know you're a huge animal lover. During quarantine you started fostering a cat, right?" Jimmy asked.

WATCH: Ricky brought out very special guest during his apperance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ricky then explained that after his 16-year-old cat Ollie passed away at the start of lockdown, he and wife Jane decided to begin fostering as the comedian wasn't keen on replacing their beloved Siamese friend for good.

However, it didn't take long for their first adoptee to steal the couple's hearts and become a permanent member of the Gervais family.

"I knew it wouldn't end well. We got this beautiful cat that we fostered, a rescue cat that we found and it was sort of shy," the After Life creator explained. "But within one day it got on my lap and looked at me and I went, 'we're keeping it!'"

Ricky often shares adorable snaps of Pickle to his Instagram

He first shared a snap of his new feline friend to his 2.9m Instagram followers back in October, captioning the post: "Fostering this little beauty until she goes to her forever home." However, just three days later, Ricky shared a second photo of Pickle along with the caption: "Quick update on the cat we're fostering: She keeps getting on my lap and staring at me. We're keeping her."

Ricky also recently treated fans to an update on the future of his hit Netflix comedy, After Life. Taking to Twitter, the award-winning writer and actor posted a photo of himself smiling to the camera as he held up the script for the show's third season. He captioned the photo: "Cheers" with a champagne emoji and immediately the replies section underneath was flooded with excited fans.

Ricky showed off his recently adopted cat much to the delight of Tonight Show viewers

One person wrote underneath: "Brilliant! Balled my bloody eyes out at the other two. Just don't let the dog die! There aren't enough tissues for that! (This is my boy)!"

A second person said: "Yay! We love After Life. Can't wait to watch season 3," while a third follower gushed on the reasons why they love the Netflix show. "So pumped Ricky. Never laughed and cried at the same time while watching a show. It's a unique emotion to express. Genius. Just genius. Cathartic."

