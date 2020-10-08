Just days after revealing that they have welcomed a new member to their family – an adorable little cat – Ricky Gervais and his wife Jane Fallon had some "big news" to share.

Jane took to Twitter to reveal that the couple have decided to officially adopt their rescue Catkins, and now need help finding her a new name.

"BIG NEWS!!! This will come as no surprise to anyone," the author tweeted. "We've fallen in love with Catkins - and her with us we think - and we're keeping her! We're going to rename her. (She was only called Catkins by the rescue). Any suggestions? #FosterFail #Obviously."

Ricky shared a similar post on Thursday, uploading a heartmelting image of Catkins lying down and gazing up at the camera. "Quick update on the cat we're fostering: She keeps getting on my lap and staring at me. We're keeping her," he wrote.

It was only a few days ago that the couple introduced Catkins to fans, explaining that they were fostering her for the time being, before she found her forever home.

The couple have officially adopted their rescue cat

The couple's fans were naturally thrilled by the news, with many admitting they weren't surprised. "Yay! I didn't think you'd let her go," one replied, with another quipping: "The least surprising tweet I've read all year!" A third wrote: "Love you for fostering, and now adopting, and loving the replies from everyone who feels the same way: #AdoptDontShop."

One Twitter follower noted: "Hope she fills the void. Lost my ginger Tom this weekend after 20 years of friendship. Nothing could fill that void at the moment."

The After Life star sadly announced the death of his four-legged friend Ollie in March, paying tribute to the 16-year-old Siamese cat on Instagram. "Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest little soul I've ever known. RIP Ollie July 9th 2003 - March 10th 2020," he wrote.

