Ricky Gervais surprises fans after fostering feline 'little beauty' The After Life star and his partner have welcomed a new family member

Ricky Gervais shocked his fans on Monday evening after revealing he and his partner Jane Fallon have secretly welcomed a new family member.

The couple shared an adorable photo on Instagram of their "little beauty" – a gorgeous new cat!

MORE: Ricky Gervais' partner Jane Fallon shares a rare look inside their £10.8million home

Admitting they are fostering her until she is found a permanent home, Ricky captioned a snapshot of his temporary new house guest sprawled out by a staircase: "Fostering this little beauty until she goes to her forever home."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ricky Gervais discusses partner Jane Fallon in rare interview

Fans seemed to agree that the little cat already looks "at home" with Ricky and Jane, with one commenting on the cute photo: "She looks home to me!"

Another said: "I think she's found her forever home already." A third added: "Looks like she's happy with you Ricky."

Ricky and Jane are fostering this 'little beauty'

It is not clear how long the After Life star and Jane's new cat has been staying with them, but their sweet new arrival comes after the couple announced the sad death of their beloved cat Ollie in March.

The comedian paid a touching tribute to his 16-year-old Siamese cat on social media following her death. Posting two photos of Ollie on Twitter and Instagram, Ricky wrote: "Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest little soul I’ve ever known. RIP Ollie July 9th 2003 - March 10th 2020."

His partner Jane also tweeted the sad news alongside four pictures of Ollie playing at home.

WATCH: Ricky Gervais has been spending lockdown annoying his partner Jane

Ricky and Jane were devastated by the death of their cat Ollie in March

She wrote: "I have awful news. My smart, funny, feisty, beautiful sidekick of the last 16 & a half years @myleftfang has passed away after a sudden downturn in her health at the weekend.

"My heart is broken in two. I have no idea what I’m going to do without her by my side. #Ollie."

Fans were quick to pay their respects to Ricky and Jane. Touched by the outpouring of love, Ricky later wrote on Instagram: "A heartfelt thank you for all your lovely tributes to Ollie. I can't quite bring myself to respond at the moment, but your kindness is very much appreciated."

Jane also shared her thanks, writing: "I’m reading every lovely comment. I can’t bring myself to reply to them yet, but it means the world. Thank you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.