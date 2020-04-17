Ricky Gervais shares stunning rare photo of partner Jane during romantic trip to Paris

Ricky Gervais is about to have a busy time due to After Life season two arriving on Netflix on Thursday, but he previously enjoyed plenty of holiday time with his partner, Jane, after the pair visited Paris back in 2019. The After Life star shared a snap of the talented author strolling towards the Eiffel Tower, but in typical Ricky fashion, the comedian couldn't resist using the opportunity to also poke fun at his girlfriend! One of his favourite, ongoing jokes is to share a photo of her on her own and accompany it with the tongue-in-cheek caption: "Jane with all her friends…" And being in one of the most romantic cities in the world didn't stop Ricky from continuing on with his gag, as accompanying the stunning photo was the same caption, only this time in French: "Jane, avec tous ses amis," he posted.

Jane has previously spoken out about how her boyfriend has turned her into an international laughing stock with his hilarious social media posts. Talking about Ricky, the 58-year-old said she's used to him joking at her expense, telling HELLO!: "I'm like an international laughing stock now but it's fine. It makes me laugh, it's fine."

Jane has become a laughing stock thanks to Ricky's posts

Ricky and Jane have been in a relationship since 1982 after meeting at University College London. Speaking about their decision to not have children, Ricky told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017: "I'd worry sick about a baby. I have a cat and I worry about that. I check the door three times before I go out. I put food and water in every room in case the door closes and he's peckish for 20 minutes." He then joked: "There's loads of reasons why I don't have kids. The world is overpopulated, no one's sitting around going, 'Oh Rick's not going to have kids, we're going to run out, there's loads."

Ricky and Jane have been together since 1982

While Jane has also previously opened up about the decision not to have any children, telling Marie Claire: "I remember steeling myself, trying to imagine what I would do if [Ricky] had a change of heart. I was so convinced of my decision that I couldn't even imagine the alternative. It turned out he had been having the same anxiety about me. Cue much relief and celebration."

