Peter Andre's wife Emily shares precious snaps of mini-me daughter Amelia and son Theo in the snow Snow days are huge in the Andre household!

Peter Andre's wife Emily wasted no time in documenting her family's snowy walk on social media this weekend. The NHS doctor and her children, seven-year-old Amelia and four-year-old Theo, were overjoyed to see the blankets of snow after some parts of the UK were treated to heavy falls of wintery showers.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Emily posted a series of gorgeous family snaps that saw her children wrapped up warm in comfy clothes as they headed outdoors to play in the snow. "Such an amazing day in the snow! [heart emoji]," she simply captioned one snap of little Amelia, who recently celebrated her birthday.

MORE: Peter Andre delights fans with rare photo of wife Emily and her mini-me Amelia

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter has the best reaction after seeing her birthday gifts

Emily's husband Peter rushed to comment on the cuteness overload, writing: "My little beauty." His daughter, Princess, from his marriage to Katie Price added: "My little sister."

MORE: Peter Andre's daughter Amelia has the best reaction to incredible birthday surprise

READ: Peter Andre makes sweet revelation about lockdown romance with wife Emily

One fan remarked: "Looks like you enjoyed yourselves." To which, doting mum Emily replied: "It was amazing, I felt like a kid again!" Another post stated: "The snow brought happiness today, thank you for sharing Emily, love your little family."

Both Emily and Peter have opted to keep their children's identities hidden from the public – so these precious photos were a welcome surprise.

One of the snaps Emily Andre shared of her kids

In a recent chat with HELLO!, Peter explained keeping his youngest two children out of the limelight has been surprisingly easy to do so (with the exception of his now-infamous This Morning mishap.)

READ: Peter Andre's wife Emily reveals secret to Amelia and Theo's healthy diets

He admitted: "The younger kids have never been on TV, Emily just wants to keep them this way as long as possible and I respect that.

Little Amelia seen playing with snow

"I remember people thinking it was going to be really difficult having Millie and Theo on TV and have their faces blurred but it's easy to do, people still get to know their personalities. You don't see their faces so you couldn't pick them out in the street, but you can see their personalities and that's what you really want to show."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.