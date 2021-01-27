Demi Lovato reveals personal new project after eating disorder admission The star has been open in the past about her struggles with food

Demi Lovato is preparing to return to TV. The actress and singer is set to star in Hungry, a single-camera comedy from NBC which centres around friends who belong to a food issues group as they help each other look for love and success and "the perfect thing in the fridge", according to the synopsis.

MORE: Demi Lovato's ex Wilmer Valderrama shows support following baby news

Demi, 28, will take on a starring role in the show, as well as serving as an executive producer alongside Hot in Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills, and Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Lovato shows off new bowl-cut hairstyle

It's a very personal project for Demi. The star has been open about her past struggles with an eating disorder. In a conversation with model Ashley Graham on her Pretty Big Deal podcast last year, Demi said her determination to maintain a certain body type led to her overdose in 2018.

MORE: Inside NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama's six year romance with Demi Lovato

She explained that while she had thought the past few years had been her recovery from an eating disorder, she was actually "just completely falling into it".

Demi has spoken openly about her body image

The difference, she said, was that while her eating disorder symptoms were more visible in the past when she would binge and purge her food, "they weren't as obvious" when she was in recovery - they just took on a different form in overexercising.

MORE: Demi Lovato to open up about past addictions in new docuseries

"When you don't have people that know the signs around you … like, what I think I really needed was someone to come in and saying like, 'Hey, I think you need to look into how much you're working out,' like, maybe three times a day is excessive for working out," Demi said.

The multi-talented star has documented her recovery from an eating disorder

"Like, there were days when I lived at the gym, and I would take business meetings at the gym on my breaks from my workouts. And I'd be gross, but at least I didn't have to leave and shower and I could go right back into my workout. I'd eat a meal, go workout, eat a meal, go workout. And it's like, that's just not happiness to me, that's not freedom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here