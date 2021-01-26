Inside NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama's six year romance with Demi Lovato The two went their separate ways in 2016

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama and pop star Demi Lovato's romance was one for the history books.

After meeting a decade ago, the couple stole our hearts thanks to their undeniable connection and ridiculously good looks.

While the couple called it quits in June 2016, their friendship remains strong. Keep reading for everything to know about Wilmer and Demi's six year romance...

How did Wilmer and Demi meet?

The two met while shooting a PSA for Voto Latino, a video announcement that encouraged young people to vote during the upcoming elections back in 2010. In her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, Demi opened up about the moment she first set eyes on the That '70s Show actor.

"I thought, 'I have to have him' but I was only 17 and he was like, 'Get away from me' as he was more than 12 years older," she recalled.

Wilmer and Demi first met in 2010

"When I turned 18 we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I've never connected with anybody before, he was just my rock, my everything."

However, it wasn't meant to be as in 2016, the same year Wilmer joined the cast of NCIS, the two went their separate ways. The breakup was said to have been mutual and both felt as though they were better off as friends

Why did Wilmer and Demi break up?

At the time of the split, the stars described their decision as "incredibly difficult" in a joint statement which read: "After almost six loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realised more than anything that we are better as best friends.

It concluded: "We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years."

Wilmer and Demi decided they would be better off as friends

News of their separation came as a shock to fans as many speculated that the two would eventually get married since their relationship looked to be getting serious and Demi herself had openly talked about the prospect of getting married to the 40-year-old actor.

The Skyscraper hitmaker also praised him for standing by her side through her struggles with depression and substance abuse. In 2015, when she celebrated three years of sobriety, Demi thanked Wilmer for keeping her alive.

She wrote on social media: "After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery... he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him."

Wilmer and Demi's friendship today

The former couple remain supportive of each other, and from the sounds of it, they will always be close friends. Wilmer reportedly visited Lovato during her 2018 hospitalisation following her relapse.

At the beginning of 2020, Wilmer announced his engagement to his girlfriend of eight months Amanda Pacheco and the couple have since confirmed that they will welcome their first child later this year.

Wilmer is expecting his first baby with fiancée Amanda Pacheco

At the time, Demi was asked to share her thoughts in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. She said: "I'm really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we're not in each other's lives, haven't spoken in a long time. But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own.

"When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself."

