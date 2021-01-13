Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama's romance might not have gone the distance, but he remains supportive of the star. The former couple dated for almost six years, with their relationship coming to an end in 2016. Prior to their split, however, the pair co-starred in Netflix animation Charming – which recently aired in north America for the very first time.

In celebration, Wilmer, 40, shared a trailer for the film on his Instagram account this week, and praised the rest of the cast, including Demi, Sia, Avril Lavigne, Ashley Tisdale, Nia Vardalos and John Cleese.

WATCH: Demi Lovato and ex Wilmer Valderrama co-star in Netflix's Charming

He wrote: "After years of production and love for this project I am thrilled to share that the untold story of Prince Charming (our first Latino Prince) @charmingmovie will be premiering today Friday January 8th!!! As an Original @netflix #Film.

"Thank you to our amazing team @officialwventertainment, and our incredible cast @ddlovato @avrillavigne @ashleytisdale @gem0816 @niavardalos @siamusic @johncleeseofficial for taking this leap of faith! Hope you all enjoy it!"

Demi and Wilmer ended their on-off relationship in 2016

Wilmer stars in the film as Prince Charming, a handsome heir who has never been in love and is ordered by his dad, the king, to find a wife before his 21st birthday. He gets engaged to three princesses, but his actual love interest is a jewel thief named Lenore, played by Demi.

2021 is set to be an exciting year for Wilmer. Shortly before Christmas, he confirmed he is expecting his first child with fiancée Amanda Pacheco. The couple announced their engagement in January last year, and 28-year-old Demi was asked to share her thoughts in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Wilmer is expecting his first baby with fiancée Amanda Pacheco

She responded: "I'm really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we're not in each other's lives, haven't spoken in a long time.

"But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own," Demi continued. "When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself."

