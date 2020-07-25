Demi Lovato's mum breaks silence on daughter's whirlwind engagement – recalls moment she almost died The star nearly died in 2018 from an overdose

Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich are on cloud nine following their whirlwind engagement, and so is the star's mum, Dianna de la Garza, who paid tribute to her daughter two years to the day since she overdosed and nearly died.

"Two years ago was the worst day of my life but look at you now… all your hard work you put into yourself has paid off. Can't wait to see what the future holds… I love you, baby girl," Demi's mum Dianna wrote.

The proud mum was commenting on an emotional post that the bride-to-be shared in which she opened up about "that terrible day".

"Today is my miracle day," she told fans. "I'm so blessed to have one. It represents how the Doctors at Cedars Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only two years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons."

She continued: "Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past two years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life.

Demi showed off her stunning engagement ring whilst her fiancé slept next to her

"Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word "me" to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself."

She concluded: "You can't fully love another without loving yourself first. Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all for giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times."