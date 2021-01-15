Demi Lovato to open up about past addictions in new docuseries The singer will face her past "head-on"

Demi Lovato will speak candidly about her past addictions and journey to sobriety in a new documentary for YouTube.

The four-part series titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil will go into detail about Demi's near-fatal overdose in 2018 that left the Sorry Not Sorry singer hospitalised.

Directed produced by Michael D. Ratner, who recently directed a Justin Beiber series for the platform, the docuseries will also focus on Demi's career since the life-changing event and include footage from her 2018 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

Sharing the news to her Instagram page, Demi said: "There has been so much that I've wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right. DEMI LOVATO: DANCING WITH THE DEVIL will be streaming free on @youtube starting March 23rd.

"Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for staying by my side over the years as I learn and grow. I'm so excited to finally share this story with you that I've held on to for the last two years."

Demi also shared an official statement regarding the Youtube series which reads: "It's been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I'm ready to share my story with the world.

"For the first time, you'll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I'm grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world."

Demi split from fiance Max in September

Demi recently ended her engagement to Max Ehrich following a whirlwind romance that lasted less than a year. The couple began dating in March this year before Max popped the question to the former Disney star. Reports of their split began to surface in September, and the two confirmed the news not long after.

