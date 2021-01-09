Rebel Wilson gives fans rare glimpse inside stylish $3million Hollywood home

Rebel Wilson is frequently on Instagram showing off the progress from her 'year of health', but this time she has given fans a sneak peek inside her stunning LA home.

The Pitch Perfect actress lives in a luxury $3million property high in the Hollywood Hills and it's not often we get to see inside its walls.

Showcasing her smart-casual at-home look, Rebel took a photograph in her ultra-stylish living room. The property's signature shutters were in full view and fans were able to observe her modern décor.

The star has a grey leather sofa which has been accessorised with a geometric monochrome cushion – that ties in beautifully with her statement rug. Rebel has a large pastel artwork on the wall above the fireplace, bringing a feminine touch to this chic space. Her room also features a bold yellow lamp and a contemporary glass coffee table – finishing touches making it the ideal place to relax at the weekends.

Rebel Wilson's living room is oh-so chic

Rebel took a selfie inside the bathroom of her pad and gave a glimpse at her sleek finishings and crisp, white theme.

The house - which has vaulted ceilings - boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a bar, and plenty of glamour.

Outside, Rebel gets to soak up the Californian sun in her private pool and entertain guests around her alfresco fireplace too.

Rebel has recently made her home, not only a place to relax but her office too, because the actress has taken on a new line of work - as a children's book author.

She sent fans wild with the announcement that she's already knee-deep in penning the books.

Rebel rocked a bikini in her back garden

"Just started work with @hachettekidsanz on my first children's book series called BELLA THE BRAVE for Australia and New Zealand, kids aged 3+," she wrote. "Coming late 2021."

Rebel told fans in a social media post that she had been upstairs in her Los Angeles home working on drafts.

She revealed details of her Bella the Brave books and said: "It's about lessons I’ve learned in my life and what's turned me into the person I am today."

Rebel has several properties

That's not all Rebel has been up to either. She's also on a "year of health" and has lost over 45lbs in recent months and has never felt better.

