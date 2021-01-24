Rebel Wilson looks stunning in dressing gown selfie as she remarks on weight loss The Cats actress has been on an incredible health journey over the past year

Rebel Wilson has made a defiant remark on weight loss in a gorgeous dressing gown selfie posted on Instagram over the weekend.

The Cats actress shared a picture of herself wearing a hotel robe while posing in the bathroom. In the background of the picture, a scale could be seen, and Rebel wrote in the caption: "Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like 'damn girl… you're smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "I love this," while another wrote: "Well I needed that more today than I'd like to admit." A third added: "Rebel Wilson you've always been gorgeous and stunning."

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson's incredible transformation timeline

Rebel underwent a "year of health" over the past 12 months and ended on a high after hitting her target goal of 75kg.

What's more, the 40-year-old hit the target a month earlier than planned as a result of dedication to health and fitness.

The Pitch Perfect star has kept her fans updated on her journey over the months. During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

What's more, Rebel's 2020 also saw her find love with boyfriend Jacob Busch. The star went official with him in September, and has been sharing some seriously sweet pictures of the pair together ever since.

Rebel has found Jacob to be a great support in her fitness journey too, and the pair enjoy regular workout sessions at the gym together.

The star has also taken up hiking to stay fit. The kind-hearted star also made sure to give back in 2020, after doing her bit to support aspiring comedy writers at her old drama group, Australian Theatre for Young People, by putting her name to one of their scholarships, titled Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission.

