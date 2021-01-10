Rebel Wilson invites fans inside her purple bedroom – and it's completely unexpected The Cats actress got fans talking with her new picture

Rebel Wilson shared a stunning photo inside her quirky bedroom over the weekend – and it's got a lot of fans talking!

The Cats actress took to Instagram to post a picture of herself posing in her colourful bed, complete with a large headboard, lilac cushions and a purple duvet cover.

In the snap, the 40-year-old looked stunning dressed in a pair of silk pyjamas, with her long hair swept to the side.

VIDEO: Rebel Wison's incredible health transformation revealed

In the caption, Rebel wrote: "Hello weekend, I'll be in bed thank you very much." The star's vibrant room resulted in a mass reaction from fans, who had a lot to say about it.

"I love your bed Rebel," one wrote, while another commented: "Oh wow your bed is so cute." A third added: "Loving the purple shades and you look gorgeous."

Rebel Wilson invited fans inside her vibrant bedroom

The Pitch Perfect star shared another look inside her home on Saturday, after posting footage of herself in her ultra-stylish living room.

Rebel lives in a stunning $3million property high in the Hollywood Hills and it's not often we get to see inside its walls.

Showcasing her smart-casual at-home look, the actress shared a video panning around the room, which featured grey leather sofas, pastel artwork on the walls and a fireplace.

The Cats star inside her living room on Christmas Eve

There was also a bold yellow lamp and a contemporary glass coffee table – finishing touches that made it look to be the ideal place to relax at the weekends.

The talented actress travels a lot for work so no doubt enjoys spending quality time at home when she can, especially at the moment.

Rebel grew up in Australia before moving to the United States, where she's made a name for herself in Hollywood.

The Pitch Perfect star has been on a health kick over the past year

The kind-hearted star is keen to help other aspiring actresses too, and recently teamed up with her old drama class, Australia Theatre for Young People, by putting her name to one of their scholarships, titled Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission.

The scholarship is open for "female identifying comedy writers aged 18-26" and the successful candidate will win a $15,000 play writing commission, and among other things, the opportunity to meet with and receive advice from Rebel herself.

