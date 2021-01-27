Rebel Wilson looks flawless in skinny black jeans as she announces exciting news The Pitch Perfect actress is finally ready to start this exciting new chapter

Rebel Wilson worked hard for her fit, glowing look throughout her year of health - and all that work has paid off! But now the actress is ready to embark on the next phase of her life, and in her career.

Rebel took to Instagram to announce she is launching a new TV show, Pooch Perfect on ABC.

The show originally launched in the United Kingdom but is landing in America this March. In the gorgeous promo shots, Rebel is glowing in the sunlight sporting tight black skinny jeans and a denim button down top.

The actress is adorably posing in front of an older model pickup truck with a dog seated in the driver's seat.

The Australian actress, 40, has shared her incredible fitness transformation with her social media followers and looks to be loving life. Rebel recently told People that her new diet involves avoiding sugar and junk food.

Rebel Wilson is embarking on an massive TV venture with Pooch Perfect in the United States

She revealed: "Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry."

"So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat."

Rebel is believed to use the Mayr Method to stay in shape, which focuses on portion control, gut health, inflammation reduction and eliminates processed foods.

On the Mayr plan, the largest meal of the day is breakfast with a smaller meal at lunch and the smallest meal of the day is supper, report People. Raw foods are not recommended after 3pm.

Rebel looked stunning in the sun ahead of her big TV debut

So Rebel is likely to tuck into a big breakfast – think organic eggs, spinach and homemade bread.

Good Housekeeping revealed a list of foods allowed on the Mayr plan and fruits such as apricots, apples and berries featured. Ground oats are permitted, meaning Rebel may well be a porridge fan.

