Kamala Harris pays heartfelt tribute to sister Maya with incredible new photo Kamala became Vice President of the United States on 20 January

Kamala Harris is incredibly close to her family, who have been by her side during her journey to becoming Vice President.

The former lawyer has a special bond with her sister Maya Harris, and made sure to pay a special tribute to her on her newly-opened Vice President Instagram account on Saturday as her sibling marked her birthday.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kamala posted a recent picture of the pair with their arms around each other, co-ordinating in matching face masks and contrasting tailored coats.

In the caption, Kamala wrote: "Happy birthday to my incredible sister @mayaharris_. I'm so grateful that you have been at my side every step of the way."

The poignant message was met with a mass of comments from Kamala's followers, with one writing: "This is absolutely beautiful," while another wrote: "I see big smiles under those face masks." A third added: "Sisters are the best."

Kamala Harris paid tribute to her sister Maya Harris on her special day

Kamala and Maya were raised by their parents Donald J. Harris, a retired economics professor from Stanford University and Shyamala, a breast cancer reasearcher, who sadly passed away from colon cancer in 2009 aged 70.

The couple split when Kamala was seven, with Shyamala winning custody of their daughters.

Maya went on to welcome daughter Meena Harris, who has previously opened up about growing up in a household with strong female role models.

Kamala with her family on inaguration day

On Twitter in 2019, Meena shared a photo of herself as a little girl with her mum, aunt and grandmother, and wrote: "For a while this was my tiny family: mom, grandma, auntie. It was like the opening scene of Wonder Woman with brilliant women run around an all-female island helping each other succeed.

"It’s all I knew & only now do I know how lucky I was to have such strong female role models."

Meena – who is mum to two young daughters and author of children's book Ambitious Girl – went on to praise her family during an interview on The View shortly after inauguration day.

"Everything that inspires me really goes back to family," she said of her children's book. "It's the family I was raised in and it's the family that I'm now raising."

The Vice President with her adorable great-niece

She said Ambitious Girl is about helping children understand that "language has power." "I recognise as a parent now and as an adult that I grew up in a really unique family where I was taught every single day that female ambition is a good thing. It was something to be celebrated.

"It means purpose and determination. When I got to the working world, I realised that society tells us something much different and that we do not view female ambition so positively."

