Rebel Wilson turns heads in unbelievable workout photo The Cats actress has been working hard to achieve her fitness goals

Rebel Wilson is committed to her health following a successful year of eating well and exercising regularly, and she's never felt better.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks phenomenal in orange catsuit - and fans are obsessed

The Cats actress has been inspiring fans with her workout photos on social media over the past 12 months, and over the weekend she shared a new picture of herself hitting the gym.

In the snapshot, Rebel looked amazing dressed in a pair of red leggings and an oversized workout top as she ran on the treadmill in the early hours of the morning.

The popular star hit her target goal of 75kg at the end of last year, and has been cheered on by her loyal fans, who are enjoying following her journey.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson's amazing health transformation

The 40-year-old even hit her target a month earlier than planned as a result of dedication to health and fitness.

MORE: Rebel Wilson inspires fans with new beach photos as she poses in a wetsuit

SEE: Rebel Wilson invites fans inside her purple bedroom - and it's completely unexpected

The Pitch Perfect star has kept her fans updated on her journey over the months. During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

Rebel Wilson looked incredible during her workout at the gym

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

MORE: Rebel Wilson shares swimsuit selfie inside garden of her LA home

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

What's more, Rebel's 2020 also saw her find love with boyfriend Jacob Busch. The star went official with him in September, and has been sharing some seriously sweet pictures of the pair together ever since.

The Cats actress has been working hard on her health over the past year

Rebel has found Jacob to be a great support in her fitness journey too, and the pair enjoy regular workout sessions at the gym together.

MORE: All the photos inside Rebel Wilson's Hollywood Hills home

The star has also taken up hiking to stay fit. The kind-hearted star also made sure to give back in 2020, after doing her bit to support aspiring comedy writers at her old drama group, Australian Theatre for Young People, by putting her name to one of their scholarships, titled Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.