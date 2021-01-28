Rebel Wilson stuns in leather pants while showing off her luxurious on-set trailer The Pitch Perfect actress has hit her fitness goal

Rebel Wilson is back at work and is showing off her luxurious home away from home - a trailer - but it was her outfit that stole the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films herself partying poolside at LA home

The Pitch Perfect actress, who had taken some much-deserved downtime in 2020 while she focused on her year of health, is getting back to work with several exciting new projects lined up.

Rebel took to Instagram and shared a peek at her trailer with her fans while looking incredible herself. Rebel is standing next to a bed in tight black leather pants and a black shirt.

SEE: Rebel Wilson looks flawless in skinny black jeans as she announces exciting news

Rebel Wilson shares a look inside her on-set trailer

It appears she had just kicked off her shoes before snapping the photo as they are just beside her. It looks as if the trailer will be her new home for the time being. The trailer is equipped with a bed, a full vanity, a television and a hallway that leads to separate rooms - one of which appears to be a living room.

This week, Rebel announced that she is launching a new TV show, Pooch Perfect on ABC in the United States.

MORE: All the photos inside Rebel Wilson's Hollywood Hills home

SEE: Rebel Wilson's throwback childhood photo has to be seen to be believed

The show originally began in the United Kingdom but is landing in America this March, so Rebel's new digs may very well be tied to that project.

She shared glowing promo shots for Pooch Perfect earlier this week where she was sporting tight black skinny jeans and a denim button-down top.

The actress adorably posed in front of an older model pickup truck with a dog seated in the driver's seat.

Rebel excitedly announced her new US TV project Pooch Perfect this week

The Australian actress, 40, has shared her incredible fitness transformation with her social media followers and looks to be loving life. Rebel recently told People that her new diet involves avoiding sugar and junk food.

Get Rebel's denim look

Denim custom monogrammed top, $38, Etsy

She revealed: "Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry." "So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t use to eat a lot of meat."

Rebel is believed to use the Mayr Method to stay in shape, which focuses on portion control, gut health, inflammation reduction and eliminates processed foods.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.