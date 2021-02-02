Nicole Kidman is thrilled to share massive news after 'journey of a lifetime' The Australian actress is currently residing in Sydney

Nicole Kidman has had a pretty fabulous year, so when she had news following a “journey of a lifetime" - she simply could not wait to share it.

The actress took to Instagram Stories to announce being nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress for her massive hit - The Undoing.

She also announced three other nominations for the series. "Thank you to my wonderful friends at the HFPA!!! To wake up in Sydney to nominations for our show is an incredible way to start the day," she wrote.

MORE: Nicole Kidman discusses major change impacting Keith Urban and their daughters

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman catches up with Jimmy Fallon from her home in Australia

"This has been the journey of a lifetime—from David E. Kelley's imagination to Susanne Bier's visionary direction of every episode to Hugh Grant (!!!), Donald Sutherland (!!!), Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe, Noah Jupe, and Noma Dumezweni to audiences who embraced THE UNDOING all over the world and now to this... these Golden Globe nominations mean more than you could ever imagine," Nicole added.

She concluded: "I am simply thrilled, elated and grateful. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

MORE: Nicole Kidman gives very rare interview about children Isabella and Connor

MORE: Bella Cruise shares incredibly rare selfie - and fans react

Nicole Kidman lives in Sydney with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters

In December, the actress posted about overcoming the various hurdles of the year.

Nicole shared a snap of her and fellow actress Melissa McCarthy sitting on a grassy hill. The photo wouldn't typically be noteworthy, however it was in late 2020, and Nicole was celebrating her cast & crew overcoming 2020's momentous hurdles.

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's living room in their Australian farmhouse

She captioned the Instagram post: "That’s a wrap on Nine Perfect Strangers with my co-star Melissa McCarthy. Sending big love and infinite thanks to all cast and all the crew who made this possible in 2020, WOW. Coming to you in 2021 xx."

Nicole, Melissa and their cast and crew were able to do what many productions were unable to accomplish in 2020- finish a full TV series in the middle of the pandemic.

This newest series is coming to HULU this year. The actress' work isn't the only thing impacted by the pandemic, of course. She recently opened up to Glamour magazine about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her two youngest children.

Nicole with her daughters Sunday and Faith

The Big Little Lies star revealed that it has been challenging for 12-year-old Sunday and nine-year-old Faith, especially when it comes to not seeing their friends.

"Our kids – because we travel, and we won't be apart – are used to having to learn online," she explained. "But the social distance has been very difficult for them. They are working through the emotions."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.