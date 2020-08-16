Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's spacious dining room in Australian farmhouse The celebrity couple are staying in Australia with children Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been staying in Australia since the end of July, and have been enjoying being back in their beautiful farmhouse in New South Wales. The celebrity couple have been busy working on their respective projects, with Keith currently promoting his upcoming album, The Speed is Now, Part 1. And over the weekend, the country singer shared a glimpse inside the family's spacious dining room on Instagram as he posted a picture of himself signing copies of the album at the table – which appeared to be never-ending. The open-plan space had a neutral colour-theme, with cream carpet and monochrome table and chairs.

Nicole and Keith's 111-acre farmhouse previously featured on Vogue's 73 Questions. The Hours actress took viewers on a tour around the property, and introduced them to the many animals they own – including alpacas.

The Big Little Lies star revealed her favourite thing about staying there was the "simplicity, the air and the peace". The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle.

The celebrity couple also own several properties across the United States, in Nashville, LA and New York, as well as London – where Nicole's two oldest children, Isabella and Connor, live.

Nicole and Keith are staying in Australia with their daughters Sunday and Faith

While Keith has been busy working on his album promo, Nicole has started filming her new Hulu show, Nine Perfect Strangers.

The Hollywood star is turning Liane Moriarty's book into a TV adaptation, and will also act in it, taking on the role of Masha.

Nicole recently reunited with her mum while in Australia

Nicole and Keith - who both grew up in Australia – are also enjoying spending quality time with their family Down Under. The celebrity couple, along with daughters Sunday and Faith, reunited with the actress' mum, after spending eight months apart.

The Others star shared a photo on Instagram of the emotional reunion, and wrote alongside it: "Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It's been 8 months. I missed her 80th birthday, but I'm here now."

Earlier in the year, Keith opened up about how the family spend time at their different homes in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same.

"We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

